Idib taking measures against threat of Coronavirus spread

Millions of people in northern Syria are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 due to a shattered medical sector and deplorable humanitarian conditions. Local efforts to slow the spread of the virus are critical to their health and safety - but as Obaida Hitto reports, doctors and locals in Idlib province are not very hopeful. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #idlib #syriacoronavirus #coronavirusinsyria