Is Hero of Netflix’s ‘Pandemic’ On The Verge of Curing Coronavirus?

In just a few months the whole world has been turned upside down by the coronavirus. Hundreds of thousands have been infected, and thousands have lost their lives to COVID-19. The World Health Organization warns this pandemic is accelerating fast, and many around the world are desperate for a vaccine. But how long will it take? We spoke to the star of the Netflixdocumentary series ‘Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak’. He told us his company could be just months away from a COVID-19 treatment. #Pandemic #Coronavirus #COVID-19 #Vaccine