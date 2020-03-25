Istanbul markets amid Covid-19

Weekly markets in Istanbul have seen a drop in customers because of the coronavirus. One vendor tells us about the situation. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Istanbul #coronavirus #Covid-19