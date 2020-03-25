Crashing oil prices threaten Iraq's economy | Money Talks

The coronavirus pandemic has sent oil demand plummeting, as more countries go into lockdown. Together with the oil price feud between Russia and OPEC heavyweight, Saudi Arabia, the price of crude has crashed to little more than half its value in just a few weeks. And Iraq is bracing for an economic blow, as Sarah Balter reports. #OilPrices #Iraq #OPEC