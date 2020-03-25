March 25, 2020
Investment in UK technology start-ups increased in 2019 | Money Talks
Before the coronavirus outbreak, the UK's technology startup scene was booming and attracting new investments. That was despite the political and economic uncertainty caused by Brexit. The number of new companies launched in 2019 rose almost 3%, with the capital city London leading the way. Natalie Powell reports. #UKtechnology #Coronavirus #Brexit
