How could Covid-19 impact South Africa?

Correction: South Africa is not the first country in Africa to be locked down. South Africa is the first country in Southern Africa to enforce a lockdown. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Covid19 #SouthAfrica #coronavirus