Coronavirus in Europe: Spain is hardest-hit European country after Italy

In Germany, hospitals in three states are admitting COVID-19 patients from Italy and France. Germany itself has more than 35,000 cases. Italy has around 70,000, and Spain almost 50,000. The even more devastating news from Spain is its death rate. Over the past 48 hours, almost 1,200 fatalities have been confirmed. Sarah Morice reports on the situation across Europe. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #SpainCoronavirus #ItalyCoronavirus #GermanyCoronavirus