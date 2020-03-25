WORLD
India Covid-19 Lockdown: Indians rush for supplies as three-week lockdown begins
India has had its first full day of a nationwide lockdown. The government has ordered the closure of all non-essentials businesses and educational institutions. The new measures follow a sharp rise in the number of cases in recent days. So far, more than 600 coronavirus infections have been recorded, and at least 10 people have died. Reagan Des Vignes reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #IndiaCoronavirus #CoronavirusIndia #IndiaCorona
March 25, 2020
