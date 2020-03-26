American cases pass 68,000, over 1,000 deaths

There's been a dramatic rise in the number of deaths from Coronavirus in the United States. More than 200 people were reported as having died from Covid-19 on Wednesday - the biggest number of fatalities from the virus in the country in a single day. Almost 69-thousand people have now tested positive. Health experts are warning that hospitals could be overwhelmed. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.