Yemen conflict simmers despite coronavirus pandemic
The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for humanitarian cease-fires around the world to help the fight against coronavirus. But in war torn Yemen, could this happen? For five years the Saudi Arabia led coalition backing President Abdur Rab Mansoor Hadi’s government has been fighting the Iranian backed Houthi Shia militia. The war has killed more than 100,000 people, while 24.1 million are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN . Shoaib Hasan explains. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #yemen #yemennews #yemenwar
March 26, 2020
