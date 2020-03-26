SELF-EMPLOYED going broke in DAYS! coronavirus to blame.. ADAPT TO SURVIVE #coronavirus #stayathome

The top priority during this coronavirus outbreak is to save lives - then for many it’s to save their businesses so we’re focussing on the self-employed men and women struggling to adapt. We spoke to “America’s best boss” Dan Price, economist Vicky Pryce and a couple of small business owners who have been hit hard by the crisis.