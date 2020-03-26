BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Business closures over COVID-19 drive record unemployment | Money Talks
More than three million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, painting a worrying picture of the damage to the US economy that's already been caused by the coronavirus crisis. The number shatters the previous record of 695,000 set in October 1982. Some economists believe the world's biggest economy is already in recession, and the latest figures could support that view. The government's already announced plans to provide cash handouts to all Americans as part of a $2 trillion stimulus package, but even that may not be enough for people to make ends meet. Mobin Nasir reports. For more, we spoke to Mickey Levy, chief economist for the US and Asia at Berenberg Capital Markets. #USeconomy #USjobs #Coronavirus
Business closures over COVID-19 drive record unemployment | Money Talks
March 26, 2020
Explore
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Trump, Netanyahu hold second White House meeting as Gaza ceasefire talks narrow
UK says prepared to impose further sanctions on Israel if Gaza ceasefire isn’t reached within weeks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us