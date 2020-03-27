US now has highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world

The US now has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, overtaking both China and Italy. More than 85-thousand people in the country have been infected with Covid-19 and more than twelve hundred have died. The crisis is having a devastating effect on the economy with a record three point three million Americans applying for unemployment benefit. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain has more from Washington. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #uscoronavirus #uscovid19 #uscoronavirusnews