Coronavirus Europe Report: Spain's death toll per capita 40 times bigger than China's
The worldwide death toll has now passed half a million. In Europe, Spain has now seen more deaths than any other country except Italy. Over four thousand have died with the capital, Madrid, the worst affected. But Spanish health officials are predicting that the worst is yet to come and that the current lockdown will be extended. EU leaders held their regular summit by video conference and the head of the Commission admitted too many states had acted selfishly at the start of the crisis. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronavirus #China #updates
March 26, 2020
