Gazan artists paint N95 masks to raise awareness

Gaza's Health Ministry reported seven new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the tally to nine. Humanitarian officials are warning that without enough help, communities in Gaza are headed for catastrophe. As they wait to see if help will come, and after thirteen years under an Israeli military and economic blockade... Gazans are doing what they can to help each other. Sarah Balter reports.