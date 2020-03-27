US charity helps those in need

Volunteers in the New York area gather goods for community members in need and deliver hot meals to overworked doctors. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #SMILECharity #NewJersey #coronavirus