March 27, 2020
Colombia's informal traders struggle amid national lockdown | Money Talks
Governments around the world have turned to social-distancing measures to slow the rate of COVID-19 infections. But convincing people to stay at home is challenging in countries where a large percentage of the labour force depends on the income that they make on the streets. Manuel Rueda has more from Colombia's capital. #Colombia #NationalLockdown #coronavirus
