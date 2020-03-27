BIZTECH
Leaders of the world's top 20 economies have promised to pump more than $5 trillion into the global economy as part of a co-ordinated effort to minimise the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In a two-hour video conference, the G20 leaders promised to do 'whatever it takes' to reduce the economic carnage, as death tolls in the US and Europe surge. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, world leaders may be taking a cue from China on many of the steps that need to be taken. For more on this, Jonathan Portes joined us from London. He's a professor of Economics and Public Policy at King's College. He also led the UK Cabinet Office's economic analysis and policy work during the 2008 financial crisis, and on the G20 London Summit in 2009. #G20 #Coronavirus #GlobalEconomy
March 27, 2020
