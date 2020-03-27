WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey’s Response to the Coronavirus
Turkey has seen a steady rise of coronavirus cases and deaths. Government measures to cancel most international flights and shut down schools and non-essential services, came during the crucial early stages of the coronavirus outbreak, steps that many countries in the EU failed to take. So, what lessons can Turkey learn from what’s happening in hard-hit places like Italy and Spain? And what will European countries need to do to contain the outbreak? Guests: Silvia Bignamini Health Director of San Francesco Clinic in Bergamo Nur Baran Aksakal Professor at Gazi University Umit Ozlale Professor at Ozyegin University
Turkey’s Response to the Coronavirus
March 27, 2020
Explore
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Trump, Netanyahu hold second White House meeting as Gaza ceasefire talks narrow
UK says prepared to impose further sanctions on Israel if Gaza ceasefire isn’t reached within weeks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us