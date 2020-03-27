Indian police punish coronavirus lockdown offenders with push-ups and squats

Police officers in India have used innovative ways to punish those violating the country's coronavirus lockdown. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #India #coronavirus #IndianPolice