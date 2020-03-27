WORLD
1 MIN READ
What did Boris Johnson say before testing positive for Covid-19?
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Earlier this month, he boasted about shaking hands with coronavirus patients in hospitals. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #BorisJohnson #coronavirus #UK
March 27, 2020
