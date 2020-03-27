WORLD
2 MIN READ
Coronavirus in Europe: Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19
It's been another grim day in Europe as the world continues to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic. In Italy, the death toll has seen its highest rise in a single day, dashing hopes that the peak of the crisis was in sight. It was a similar picture in Spain, the second hardest hit European country, with yet another tragic record being set. In UK, 182 people have died and the government says the rate of infection is doubling every three to four days. And one of the newest victims is the Prime Minister. Boris Johnson, along with his Health Secretary and his Chief Medical Officer have all tested positive for coronavirus. Sarah Morice reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Coronavirus #corona #pandemic
Coronavirus in Europe: Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19
March 27, 2020
Explore
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Trump, Netanyahu hold second White House meeting as Gaza ceasefire talks narrow
UK says prepared to impose further sanctions on Israel if Gaza ceasefire isn’t reached within weeks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us