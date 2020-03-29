Zimbabweans worry about access to basic health essentials

Hygiene is key in preventing the spread of the deadly coronavirus. But in cities across Zimbabwe, severe water rations are in place due to drought, and there are very few hand sanitizers and masks available. Fazila Mahomed has this report.