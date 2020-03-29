Yemeni refugee shares his isolation experience in Italy

A young Yemeni living in Italy has set up a YouTube channel and is using his experience of self isolation to thank his adopted country for accepting him five years ago. Laura Silvia Battaglia has more from Milan.