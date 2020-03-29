Coronavirus: Myths and misinformation

It's been more than two months since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. As it spreads across the globe, so have the online rumours and hoaxes. Here's how the social media giants are handling this onslaught of misinformation. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #CoronavirusMisinformation #coronavirus #Covid19