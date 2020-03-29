Indian workers self-quarantine in trees

Workers from India’s West Bengal are isolating themselves on a tree to avoid spreading the coronavirus. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #quarantine #covid19 #coronavirus