Stockholm residents out on streets despite coronavirus fears

As countries across Europe impose stricter measures on their populations to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, Sweden is proving an exception. Stockholm has shut high schools and universities but much of society is continuing as usual, weeks after its neighbours in Denmark and Norway went into lockdown. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #CoronavirusEurope #Sweden #SelfIsolation