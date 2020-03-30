Grandmother, 95, wins battle against coronavirus

A Swiss woman of 95 has returned home after surviving coronavirus. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Switzerland #Coronavirus #coronavirussurvivor