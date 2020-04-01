Is a Coronavirus Vaccine The Only Solution?

There’s a global quest to find a vaccine for COVID-19, but most experts agree that’s at least 18 months away. Some say it's possible to produce one quicker, but it means cutting corners. Is fast-tracking a solution playing with people's lives or helping save them? Guests: Peter Smith Co-Author of Harvard Study on Accelerating COVID-19 Vaccine Dr Benhur Lee Microbiologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Annelies Wilder-Smith Expert in Vaccine Preventable and Emerging Infectious Diseases