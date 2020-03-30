BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
United Nations warns of COVID-19 impact on poor countries | Money Talks
With around a third of the global population on coronavirus lockdown, countries have been scrambling to put together stimulus packages to keep their economies afloat. But poor and developing nations with high levels of debt and weak healthcare systems are bracing for the worst. In its latest report, the UN Development Programme says people in the world’s most vulnerable countries are at risk of having to deal with the health crisis long after it's over. For more on this story, we spoke to Max Lawson in Nairobi. He's the head of policy on inequality at Oxfam. #UnitedNations #Coronavirus #DevelopingEconomies
United Nations warns of COVID-19 impact on poor countries | Money Talks
March 30, 2020
Explore
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Trump, Netanyahu hold second White House meeting as Gaza ceasefire talks narrow
UK says prepared to impose further sanctions on Israel if Gaza ceasefire isn’t reached within weeks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us