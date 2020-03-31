UN says Afghan communities at greater risk of Covid-19

The UN has warned that in the developing world - an entire generation could be lost due to the new coronavirus. One of the countries at risk is Afghanistan. It's confirmed at least 170 infections and four deaths, however the government's testing regime is limited. A lack of strong political leadership is also causing confusion about how best to combat the virus. Melinda Nucifora explains.