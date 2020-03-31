India's coronavirus lockdown hits millions of daily wage earners

The economic and human toll of India's 21-day nationwide lockdown deepens. Many factories have been shut down, causing tens of thousands of migrant workers to lose their jobs. Many of them are leaving major cities, but maintaining social distancing can be a challenge in villages.