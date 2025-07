India’s Poor Face An Exodus on Foot while the Rich Return In Planes

Narendra Modi announced a lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 Pandemic in India. 1.2 billion people told to stay home led to hundreds of thousands fleeing to their villages. Many have criticised the government for how it has treated the poor while repatriating the more affluent. #CoronovirusIndia #IndiaLockdown #JantaCurfew