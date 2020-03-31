Turkish president launches nationwide fundraising campaign | Money Talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has launched a nationwide fundraising campaign to help citizens who have been financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic. President Erdogan kickstarted the initiative by donating seven months' worth of his salary. Within hours of the announcement, more than three million dollars have been pooled, with other ministers and celebrities joining the cause. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has more. #Turkey #Erdogan #Coronavirus