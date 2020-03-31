BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Shutdown threatens the livelihoods of millions in Nigeria | Money Talks
Nigeria has ordered a two-week shutdown of its biggest cities to stop the spread of coronavirus. Home to more than 20-million people, Lagos is Africa's most populous city and the centre of Nigeria's outbreak. But as Sibel Karkus reports, many people are less concerned about contracting the virus, and more worried about where their next meal is going to come from. For more on this story, we spoke to Rafiq Raji in Lagos. He's the Chief Economist at Macro Africa Intel. #Nigeria #Stimulus #Coronavirus
Shutdown threatens the livelihoods of millions in Nigeria | Money Talks
March 31, 2020
Explore
Are 'Ceasefire Now', 'Stop Genocide' slogans anti-Semitic? A German guide says so
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Trump, Netanyahu hold second White House meeting as Gaza ceasefire talks narrow
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us