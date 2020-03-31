Cedi Osman's life without Basketball | TRT World Exclusive

The NBA's been out of commission since the 11th of March. So, you'd naturally think 'what have players been up to without basketball?'. Most are still expecting the game to come back, at one point or another. Others are turning into tiktok stars like LeBron James, but let's be honest he's probably still hitting the gym everyday. We speak to someone who can give us an insight into life without sport. And that's the Cleveland Cavaliers and Turkey small forward Cedi Osman.