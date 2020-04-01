WORLD
Surveillance in times of coronavirus
There is a very real trade-off that all of us now have to face. Are we now willing to sacrifice our digital privacy to adhere to government rules on social distancing? As billions of people are now living under lockdown measures, police and security services in nations all over the world are employing the type of surveillance tactics most feared by privacy advocates. But, is it worth it, if it saves lives? #Covid19 #BigBrother #NewsFeed
April 1, 2020
