April 1, 2020
Italian firm ramps up pasta production as demand rises | Money Talks
As fear of infection and quarantine set in around the world, panic buying took off. From toilet paper to pantry staples, supermarket shelves were stripped bare. Sarah Morice takes a look at how one pasta factory responded to the high demand and how the product is bringing people together in locked-down Italy. #Italy #Pasta #Coronavirus
