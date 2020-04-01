Spain reports over 102,000 cases and 9,053 deaths

In Europe, the number of deaths from Coronavirus continues to rise. Spain and the UK saw their highest death tolls to date, in a pandemic which the UN has described as the greatest challenge since World War Two. Globally, the number of people infected is edging towards nine hundred thousand. Simon McGregor Wood has this report.