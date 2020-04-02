WORLD
1 MIN READ
CORONAVIRUS: Can the developing world cope?
Coronavirus is testing even the world’s most sophisticated health systems - so there is real concern about how poorer nations will cope with mass outbreaks. How can the developing world deal with COVID-19? Joining us at the Roundtable was: Mishal Khan Associate Professor, London School of Tropical Medicine Anthony Costello Professor of Global Health, University College London Camilla Knox-Peebles Chief Executive, Amref Health Africa UK Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
CORONAVIRUS: Can the developing world cope?
April 2, 2020
Explore
Are 'Ceasefire Now', 'Stop Genocide' slogans anti-Semitic? A German guide says so
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Trump, Netanyahu hold second White House meeting as Gaza ceasefire talks narrow
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us