Life Under Quarantine: In isolation with mom

People around the world are doing their best to brace for the coronavirus surge. It is a greater challenge for immunocompromised people, and every family has their own ways of dealing with the situation. Az Fahmi is in isolation in Sydney with her mom, who has cancer. This is how they are holding up. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Covid19virus #corona #StayHome #StayingHealthy