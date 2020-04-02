WORLD
1 MIN READ
NOT FAIR! Coronavirus lockdowns depends on money and status!
Like millions around the world the Nexus team is still living and working in lockdown. It can be lonely, it can be tedious, but we have to remember it is still the best way to beat Covid-19 and that for some people - including millions of migrant workers in India - life is hanging by a thread. We’ll find out how the world's biggest lockdown is going and getting tips on how to handle isolation from NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson. We’ll also be comparing “lockdown living spaces” - it’s alright for some - but what if you don’t live in a castle? #coronavirus #lockdown #selfisolation
NOT FAIR! Coronavirus lockdowns depends on money and status!
April 2, 2020
Explore
Are 'Ceasefire Now', 'Stop Genocide' slogans anti-Semitic? A German guide says so
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Trump, Netanyahu hold second White House meeting as Gaza ceasefire talks narrow
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us