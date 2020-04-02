BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Weekly US jobless claims surge to record 6.7M | Money Talks
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits has hit a record high for the second week in a row, as the coronavirus crisis continues to cripple the world's biggest economy. The pandemic is devastating the American job market, with first-time claims for unemployment support surging more than 3,000 percent since early March, when businesses began shutting down to try to contain the deadly outbreak. The latest figures from the US Labor Department show 6.6 million people claimed for jobless benefits last week. For more on this, Alasdair Macleod joined us from Exeter in the UK. He's the head of research at Goldmoney Holding, a platform for trading precious metals. He is also an economist and former banker and stockbroker. #USjobs #JoblessClaims #coronavirus
Weekly US jobless claims surge to record 6.7M | Money Talks
April 2, 2020
Explore
Are 'Ceasefire Now', 'Stop Genocide' slogans anti-Semitic? A German guide says so
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Trump, Netanyahu hold second White House meeting as Gaza ceasefire talks narrow
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us