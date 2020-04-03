WORLD
1 MIN READ
Coronavirus Crisis Exposes Political Fractures in Europe and US
The speed at which the coronavirus has spread has not only exposed weaknesses in global coordination during a health crisis but it has also re-opened deep political wounds, especially in Europe and the US. The EU’s old divide between north and south is playing out over so-called ‘corona bonds’. And across the Atlantic, US President Donald Trump continues to face a near daily barrage of criticism over his often contradictory statements on COVID-19, which is expected to claim between 100,000 to 240,000 lives in the country. So, can Europe and the US come up with a cohesive response to the crisis? Guests: Ozan Ozkural Tanto Capital Partners CEO Marco Carnelos Former Italian Ambassador
Coronavirus Crisis Exposes Political Fractures in Europe and US
April 3, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us