US CDC advises Americans to cover faces with cloth masks

The daily death toll from COVID-19 has hit a new record high in the United States. Nearly 1,500 people have died in the past 24 hours, bringing America's total death toll to over 7,000. The US Centers for Disease Control is now recommending that all Americans wear a cloth face mask to protect themselves and others from the virus. That follows weeks of assertions by top public health officials that masks are only necessary for front-line health workers and those who are ill. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #FaceMasks #CDC #USCoronavirus