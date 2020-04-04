Will India's coronavirus lockdown strategy backfire?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi suddenly announced a 21-day lockdown for India's 1.3 billion people, triggering panic. As businesses across the country have shut down, millions of migrant workers are heading back to their villages in large numbers, possibly exposing them to the virus.