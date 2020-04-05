WORLD
Economic depression looms as virus hits European countries
As the death toll from coronavirus in Europe passes the 45,000 mark, the UK has recorded its highest number of deaths in a single day. It comes at a crucial time, as authorities worry that fewer people in Britain will self-isolate. As Iolo ap Dafydd reports, with temperatures warming up, people are tempted to head outdoors to enjoy the spring sunshine. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #CoronavirusEurope #UK #Spain
April 5, 2020
