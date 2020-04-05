Economic depression looms as virus hits European countries

As the death toll from coronavirus in Europe passes the 45,000 mark, the UK has recorded its highest number of deaths in a single day. It comes at a crucial time, as authorities worry that fewer people in Britain will self-isolate. As Iolo ap Dafydd reports, with temperatures warming up, people are tempted to head outdoors to enjoy the spring sunshine.