Chloroquine drug hype sparks overdoses after Trump called chloroquine a game-changer

Scientists across the globe are racing to find potential treatments for Covid-19. Three months since the pandemic started, it's still unclear which medication could combat the disease. Since US President Donald Trump called anti-malaria drug chloroquine a game-changer, demand for it has surged. But as Aksel Zaimovic reports, some people have overdosed on the medication.