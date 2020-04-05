#StayHome: Workers adapt to life at home to keep business going

The pandemic has very quickly changed not only the way we live our lives, but also how we work and are schooled. A few years ago, it would have been thought near impossible to be as productive from the spare bedroom in your home as you are in the office. That's all changing very quickly. As Francis Collings reports.