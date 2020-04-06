South Korean Covid-19 survivor now battling stigma

More than 64-hundred South Koreans have recovered from COVID-19, and Park Hyun is one of them. But he now faces a new challenge - the stigma of having had the virus. Semir Sejfovic has that story.